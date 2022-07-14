Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. 38,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 352,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 24.35% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Star Equity Holdings, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 55,336 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $58,656.16. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,208,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,724.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell I. Quain bought 35,000 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,047 shares in the company, valued at $70,344.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 396,506 shares of company stock valued at $379,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Star Equity stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Star Equity at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

