Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

STWD stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 126,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,862. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

