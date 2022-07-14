Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stelco to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

OTCMKTS STZHF traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 5,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,432. Stelco has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $45.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

