Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in American International Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,013 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

AIG traded down $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.78. 97,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

