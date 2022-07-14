Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after purchasing an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $235,929,000 after buying an additional 312,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

LOW traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.42. 76,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,475. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

