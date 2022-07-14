Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,208. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.04 and its 200 day moving average is $382.90.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

