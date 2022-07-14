Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $257,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.65. 79,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,480. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
