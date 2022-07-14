Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $257,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.65. 79,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,480. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.