Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $74.60. 128,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,848. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

