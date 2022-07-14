Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 244 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $99,744,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.39. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $328.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 675,680 shares of company stock worth $148,605,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

