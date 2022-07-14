Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 300 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $392.72. 2,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,276. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $332.67 and a one year high of $495.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.94%.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,165. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

