Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.65. The company had a trading volume of 88,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,459. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

