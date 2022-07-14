Stone Point Wealth LLC Buys 4,673 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.34. 188,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

