Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 84.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.6% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $213,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.
PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
