Stone Point Wealth LLC Invests $393,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,986,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,931,000 after buying an additional 140,377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,378,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,290,000 after buying an additional 24,586 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $135.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.17. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

