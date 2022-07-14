Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 4,345 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Stone Point Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $3.67 on Thursday, reaching $71.93. The company had a trading volume of 379,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,325. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

