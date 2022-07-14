Stone Point Wealth LLC Takes $438,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 143,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 35,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,594,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

