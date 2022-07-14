Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 501 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 41,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,103. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.