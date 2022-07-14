Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after acquiring an additional 981,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after acquiring an additional 744,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,395,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 6,622.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 327,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,049,000 after acquiring an additional 322,386 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 113,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,751. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.17. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

