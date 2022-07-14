Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.26. 70,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,507. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $159.47 and a one year high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.53.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.08.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

