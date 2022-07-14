Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,819,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.