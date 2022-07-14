Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.82.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.99. The stock had a trading volume of 50,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,277. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.85 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.