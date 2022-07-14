Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $1.40 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 288.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 198,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:SPG traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.05. The stock had a trading volume of 69,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.56. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.
SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.36.
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
