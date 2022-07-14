Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 10,209 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,286,000.
Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $129.60. 122,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
