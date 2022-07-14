Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 10,209 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,498,000 after purchasing an additional 479,083 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,286,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $129.60. 122,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.