Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 5,735 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,764. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

