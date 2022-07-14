Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 6,848 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after acquiring an additional 890,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after acquiring an additional 271,792 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COF traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,131. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

