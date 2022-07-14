Suncor Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,277,000 after purchasing an additional 859,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,547 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,090,000 after purchasing an additional 183,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of SU stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,903,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,490. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3623 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

