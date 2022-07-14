SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in June

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN SSY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 87,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,899. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Thornton, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,643.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About SunLink Health Systems (Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.