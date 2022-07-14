Susquehanna Increases Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target to $27.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $22.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAVE. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of SAVE opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $29.37.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 214,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after buying an additional 39,732 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,381.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

