SVB Leerink Trims Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price to $40.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($5.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.65) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAGE. Citigroup raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.31.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,185. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.02. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

