Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.07

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 659537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 108 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Danske upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 115 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

