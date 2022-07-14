Symbol (XYM) Market Cap Tops $284.82 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $284.82 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

