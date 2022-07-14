Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Synaptics stock opened at $117.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.41. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.71.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after buying an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,414,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 109,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 440.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,420,000 after buying an additional 83,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

