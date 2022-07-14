Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.33.
Synaptics stock opened at $117.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.41. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.71.
In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after buying an additional 608,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,414,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after buying an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 109,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 440.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,420,000 after buying an additional 83,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Synaptics (Get Rating)
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.