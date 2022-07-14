TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 21,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 72,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
The firm has a market cap of $102.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.
TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)
