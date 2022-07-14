TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 21,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 72,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The firm has a market cap of $102.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc in April 2021.

