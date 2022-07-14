Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Trading Down 0.5%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72. 388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

