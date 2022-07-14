Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TAIPY stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $15.94.
About Taisho Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
