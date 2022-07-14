Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 614753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Talon Metals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 target price for the company.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$295.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75.

In related news, Director Warren Eric Newfield sold 3,500,000 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total value of C$2,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,045,093 shares in the company, valued at C$8,173,368.82.

Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.