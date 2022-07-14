Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 614753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Talon Metals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 target price for the company.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$295.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75.
Talon Metals Company Profile (TSE:TLO)
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
