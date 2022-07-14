Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Cut by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,435 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.59. The company had a trading volume of 67,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

