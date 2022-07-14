Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.17

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 425259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$1.85 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. The firm has a market cap of C$334.96 million and a P/E ratio of 6.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.32.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$118.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

