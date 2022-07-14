TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,095,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,200 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up 0.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 22,500,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDU. CLSA upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Macquarie cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. CICC Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE EDU traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.00. 213,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $70.50.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.75 million. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.