TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $75.74 Million Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,122,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250,949 shares during the quarter. KE comprises about 26.0% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $75,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in KE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in KE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in KE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 858,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,710,996. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96 and a beta of -1.96. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

