TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 126,500 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,500 shares during the quarter. Bilibili accounts for approximately 1.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.05% of Bilibili worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,010,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after buying an additional 1,741,292 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,917,000 after buying an additional 1,044,515 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,637,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after buying an additional 481,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,170,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,304,000 after buying an additional 287,207 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. KGI Securities cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of BILI traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.10. 336,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,196. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $116.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

