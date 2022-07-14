TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its stake in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438,653 shares during the quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 7.47% of LAIX worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in LAIX in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000.

LAIX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,853 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $6.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. LAIX Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

