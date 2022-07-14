TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,005 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,083,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 5.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $36,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 45,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,904,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $895,000.

DFIV stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 71,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,813. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

