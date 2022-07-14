TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 213 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $347.46. 900,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,095,561. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

