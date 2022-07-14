TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.76. 64,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

