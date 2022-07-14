TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $14.75 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 617,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,016,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.85. 96,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,459. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

