TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $648,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 109,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.63. 174,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.