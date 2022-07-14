TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,005 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,083,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $36,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,911,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,288,000 after buying an additional 209,160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,526,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,897,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,051,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,858,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,820,000 after purchasing an additional 234,606 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. 71,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,813. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55.

