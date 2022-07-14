TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 44 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.33. The company had a trading volume of 61,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.01. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.72.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

