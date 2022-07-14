TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Well Done LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on META shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

META stock traded down $5.48 on Thursday, hitting $158.01. 921,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,162,680. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.